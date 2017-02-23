Today in Trump: February 23, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

CPAC

Vice President Pence (7:30 p.m.), top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (12:50 p.m.), Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon (1 p.m.) address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Tillerson in Mexico City

The secretary of State meets with Mexican Foreign Secretary Videgaray (joint statement, 12:10 p.m. ET), Secretary of Government Osorio, and Secretary of Finance Meade. He’ll then have a closed meeting with President Pena Nieto. Striking the right note in this conversation will be key, CBS News’ Margaret Brennan notes. Mexico’s president abruptly cancelled his previously scheduled trip to Washington in the wake of the Trump administration’s executive order to construct a border wall, which Mr. Trump has described as being paid for by Mexico.

Manufacturing CEOs

President Trump hosts a listening session with manufacturing CEOs about removing barriers to job creation. Vice President Pence is expected to meet with the group before the president, 10:30 a.m., at the White House.

Legislative strategy

Mr. Trump hosts a closed legislative affairs strategy session at 2:30 p.m.

Business Council

President Trump dines with the Business Council at 7:50 p.m.

Almost a month after President Donald Trump signed his initial travel ban restricting entry to the U.S. from seven countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya — his administration was expected to release a revised version of the executive order this week.

However, late Thursday afternoon, the White House said that the travel ban is no longer coming this week, reports Jacqueline Alemany. The White House says that it will now be issued next week. There is still discussion about the treatment of Syrian refugees, whose immigration to the U.S. in the original ban was indefinitely suspended.

Though we won’t know exactly what’s in the revised order until the White House releases it, administration officials have made reference to some changes that are expected in the new version.

Here’s a CBS News guide to what we know so far, according to Emily Schultheis.

Transgender bathrooms

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the administration will issue guidance clarifying its position on transgender bathrooms today. The president has long held that transgender bathroom laws should be left to states. His position will not change, Spicer said.

The White House will update the guidance issued by the Department of Justice and the Department of Education under the Obama administration. Spicer said there were legal and procedural problems with the Obama administration guidance, and the president has to “decide whether or not this administration wants to continue this track that they were on.” — Arden Farhi

Rex Tillerson: The silent man at the State Department

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has largely been silent during his almost three weeks on the job, says CBS News’ Margaret Brennan. Some of America’s past top diplomats have practiced deliberative diplomacy (Madeleine Albright famously said diplomatic talks, like mushrooms, grow best in the dark), but Tillerson seems to be taking this idea to new extremes.

He has yet to hold a news conference, and many of his meetings and calls are not publicly disclosed. That is a change from past practice, and it means foreign governments are often describing American policy, rather than the U.S. itself. For instance, just this week, details of Tillerson’s phone call Tuesday with the foreign minister of Russia – Sergey Lavrov – were posted on Twitter by Moscow, but not read out by the State Department.

Polling on Putin

People in the United States view Russian President Vladimir Putin more positively now than they did two years ago, with his image rising sharply among Republicans, according to a new Gallup survey.

The poll found that 22 percent of the public have a favorable view of Putin, up from 13 percent in 2015 and the highest rating he’s received since 2003.

Nearly three-quarters of people, 72 percent, however, view Putin unfavorably, Gallup found.

AP: What would happen if Trump rolls back transgender bathroom directive?

The Trump administration could revise or withdraw an Obama-era directive requiring public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their chosen gender identity.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday the Justice Department is working on a new set of guidelines on bathroom access but offered no other details.

AP fact check: Did immigration officers really have their hands “cuffed behind them” under Obama?

Assertions from the White House that immigration-enforcement agents had their hands tied in the last administration are difficult to square with the massive deportations of Barack Obama’s presidency.

SEAN SPICER: “For so long, the people at ICE and CBP had their hands cuffed behind them.” The Obama administration had so many exceptions for who could be adjudicated “that it made it very difficult for the customs and enforcement people to do their job and enforce the laws of this country.”

