Weather Update: Thursday Morning, February 23, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Spring Like Temperatures Through Tomorrow, Then A Cooler Weekend!



Temperatures will be about 15 to 20° above average through Friday! In fact, for the final Friday in February, I think we’ll establish a new record high. The current record is 77 degrees that was set back in 1890. We should best that by a couple of degrees, at least.

Patchy dense fog advisory in effect this morning, then a warmer afternoon, with some sun starting to break through as highs reach the low 70’s. Mild again tonight, with lows in the low to mid 50’s. Even warmer tomorrow with afternoon sunshine. It’ll be a record breaker with highs soaring into the upper 70’s.

A cold front moves in late Friday night with a few showers and storms quickly passing through by early Saturday morning, then drier and cooler for the weekend.

Temperatures drop back closer to normal for late February behind the front. Highs in the upper 50’s Saturday with lows by Sunday morning around freezing. A warming trend for next week will give way to more showers for the first half of the week with the rain most likely on Wednesday.

Sunrise: 7:21 Sunset: 6:3p

Have a great rest of the week !