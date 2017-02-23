Weather Update: Thursday Morning, February 23, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –  Spring Like Temperatures Through Tomorrow, Then A Cooler Weekend!

Temperatures will be about 15 to 20° above average through Friday! In fact, for the final Friday in February, I think we’ll establish a new record high. The current record is 77 degrees that was set back in 1890. We should best that by a couple of degrees, at least.

Patchy dense fog advisory in effect this morning, then a warmer afternoon, with some sun starting to break through as highs reach the low 70’s.  Mild again tonight, with lows in the low to mid 50’s.  Even warmer tomorrow with afternoon sunshine. It’ll be a record breaker with highs soaring into the upper 70’s.

A cold front moves in late Friday night with a few showers and storms quickly passing through by early Saturday morning, then drier and cooler for the weekend.

Temperatures drop back closer to normal for late February behind the front. Highs in the upper 50’s Saturday with lows by Sunday morning around freezing. A warming trend for next week will give way to more showers for the first half of the week with the rain most likely on Wednesday.

Sunrise: 7:21   Sunset: 6:3p

Have a great rest of the week !

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Early allergy season hits Chattanooga
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Double shooting on Windsor Street
Read More»
3 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Group plans ‘Week of Advocacy and Action’ in Chattanooga
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now