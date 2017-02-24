2/24: White House disputes pressuring FBI, bars reporters from press event; Generous chef gets aid of his own after restaurant burns down

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| White House officials pushed back against reports that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus pressured the FBI to speak out against a New York Times story that said people in the Trump campaign were in regular contact with Russian intelligence operatives; after the restaurant burned down, he was inundated with offers of aid, reports Steve Hartman.

Share:

Related Videos

Dalton
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: GPS Athletic Director suspected for prostitution sting resigns
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
La-Z-Boy in Dayton creates 115 new jobs
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Plants to start growing in warm weather
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now