Arrest made in attempted armed robbery in a signal mountain back yard

WALDEN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The town of Walden on Signal Mountain doesn’t see many armed robberies.

But a resident in the 1500 block of East Brow Road reported a stick up attempt in his own backyard on Tuesday.

The victim told deputies that a man in a mask confronted him with a gun.

The home owner fled into his house and locked the door.

The robber got away.

But Hamilton County and East Ridge detectives determined that he was 26 year old Kile Alexander Gore.

Gore lives in East Ridge.

He faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Burglary.