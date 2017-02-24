Brand News: Did Starbucks pay a price for taking on Trump’s refugee ban?

(WDEF) – Last month Starbucks took action to counter the President’s refugee ban.

The company announced they would hire 10,000 refugees around the world over the next five years.

Conservative groups threatened a boycott, and it has apparently taken a toll.

The YouGov BrandIndex reported a steep drop in the brand’s perception this week.

They ask 4,800 people every day what they’ve heard about a brand to develop what they call a “Buzz score.”

Restaurant News reports that Starbuck’s Buzz score has dropped by two thirds since the announcement on Jan. 29th.

The Buzz survey didn’t ask about the refugee issue, itself.