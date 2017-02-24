Carjacker suspect arrested

“This was a early morning hours where a citizen was getting out of his car to go into a business when he was approached by a white male”, noted Jim Hammond who is the Hamilton County Sheriff.

That male was Jonathan Casey Stubbs of Ringgold.

Early Monday morning, Stubbs approached the victim and told him he needed his car, then he threatened him with a pistol.

Stubbs then ordered the victim to get into the passenger side of the car, and they went for a short ride.

Driving a few miles away; he then dropped off the victim.

The incident happened at the Lakesite area of Hamilton County.

After two days of following up on tips, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team located Stubbs, who arrested last midnight at his apartment.

Hammond says, ‘once he was approached, he tried to give a little physical resistance; not much. He was taken into custody fairly quickly.”

Stubbs was transported to the local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Other than being a little shook up, the victim was not physically harmed.

The suspects motivations are still unclear.

And, it’s unknown if his wife or children were involved or whether he was impaired at the time.

Stubb’s list of charges includes resisting arrest or obstruction of legal process, car jacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful carrying or possessing weapon and violation of probation.

The vehicle was not trashed in any way, according to the sheriff.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bond for Stubb’s is set at $371,000 and he is currently in the Hamilton County Jail

Soddy-Daisy police department also aided in the investigation.

Stubbs is set for his preliminary hearing.