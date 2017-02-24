Country star Eric Church has a message for ticket scalpers

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tickets to see country star Eric Church and other big performers often sell out in just minutes, and professional scalpers are a major reason why. They frequently use sophisticated software to buy up tickets then sell them at much higher prices.

Eric Church live, his musical energy front and center, has proved one of country music’s biggest draws. Church performed Thursday night in Indianapolis, part of his on-going “Holdin’ My Own” tour. The average ticket sold face value for $60, but professional scalpers were getting as much as $900.

Only on “CBS This Morning,” we speak to Church about why he’s fighting back. Watch the full report today around 8:20 a.m. EST on CBS.

Share:

Related Videos

8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Perry Overwhelms NW Whitfield in State Tournament
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
NW Whitfield Girls Fall to Henry County in Sweet 16 Round of State Tournament
Read More»
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CSAS Boys Basketball Team Coming Up Big Despite a Lack of Size
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now