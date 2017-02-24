Country star Eric Church has a message for ticket scalpers

Tickets to see country star Eric Church and other big performers often sell out in just minutes, and professional scalpers are a major reason why. They frequently use sophisticated software to buy up tickets then sell them at much higher prices.

Eric Church live, his musical energy front and center, has proved one of country music’s biggest draws. Church performed Thursday night in Indianapolis, part of his on-going “Holdin’ My Own” tour. The average ticket sold face value for $60, but professional scalpers were getting as much as $900.

Only on “CBS This Morning,” we speak to Church about why he’s fighting back. Watch the full report today around 8:20 a.m. EST on CBS.