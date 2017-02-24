CSAS Girls Beat Lookout Valley in Region Tournament

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The CSAS girls basketball team entered the region tournament with a 14-14 record, but they still managed to beat Lookout Valley
53-40 on their home floor on Friday night.
The Lady Patriots led 10-9 after the first quarter before pulling away for the victory.
CSAS advances to play 23-1 Marion Co on Monday night on the Lady Warriors home court.

Share:

Related Videos

37 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Softball Team Splits Two Games to Open Frost Classic
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Officer involved crash lands officer in hospital
Read More»
Dalton
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: GPS Athletic Director suspected for prostitution sting resigns
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now