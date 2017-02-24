Demonstration planned in N.C. over billboard

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Women are planning this weekend to protest a North Carolina billboard with a message they say is a slam on gender equality, according to media reports.

A billboard on a highway between Winston-Salem and Greensboro reads, “Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.” It’s on Business 40, a heavily traveled commuter stretch of an offshoot of Interstate 40 that runs between the two cities.

Winston-Salem boutique owner Molly Grace said that she sees the sign’s message as an attempt to silence women who want to be seen as equals to men.

“It’s absolutely, absolutely insulting to single mothers, to women who have careers whether they are small careers or big careers,” Grace said.

“Seeking to normalize this way of thinking, to make it seem like it’s the norm and anyone who thinks otherwise is crazy or liberal or a rebel, normalization of this way of thinking is the most dangerous, absolutely the most dangerous, subliminal tactic,” said Grace.

Grace is planning a peaceful demonstration against the billboard this Sunday at 11 a.m.

Organizers are still trying to pick the safest location to meet.

The message’s origins remain a mystery. The billboard belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising, and owner Bill Whiteheart says the organization that bought the space doesn’t wish to be identified.

But, Whiteheart told news outlets, an announcement is coming. He did not elaborate. The group has leased the space for 30 days but could stay there longer if they choose to renew.

Love it or hate it — everyone in the area has a strong opinion on the message, CBS affiliate WFMY reports.

“I think it’s fairly accurate. Being a married man myself, I think my wife really appreciates the fact that I can provide for a family and take some of the stress off her,” Ron Houser told WFMY.

“I think appreciation is good however we find it. But there is a message in that board that’s not good,” said Lucy Milner to WFMY.

“It really undermines women’s work in the world,” said Joe Milner to WFMY.

“I would assume if you had a husband that loves you and appreciates you and showed it enough to carry your family and kids, that you would appreciate it. I don’t know why that would be offensive. I think that’s a good thing,” said Nathan Walin to WFMY.