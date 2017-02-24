Don’t fall for this Mystery Shopper Scam

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are warning the public about a new scam going around.

You get a fraudulent check in the mail with a letter.

It asks you to deposit the check into your back account.

Then they want you to buy iTunes gift cards and send them the info from the cards.

Supposedly, you are going to get $300 out of the bogus check.

But you don’t. The check is bogus.

So far, police don’t have any victims but they do believe the letters have been sent to our area.

It you do get one, call Chattanooga Police to report it and save the documentation for investigators.

This is what the letter looks like: