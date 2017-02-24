East Hamilton Girls Lose Heartbreaker to White County in Region Tournament

Chattanooga-(WDEF) East Hamilton lost twice by 17 points to White County during the regular season, but the Lady Canes managed

to take the Warriors down to the wire in the opening round of the Region Tournament on Friday night at East Hamilton before falling 54-51.

The game was tied at 37 to start the fourth quarter.

The Lady Canes took a 50-48 lead on a basket by Dezah Lacy with 1:42 to play.

White County later tied the score on a lay-up from Deandra Luna.

Turnovers plagued East Hamilton in the final moments.

Luna hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 54-51.

East Hamilton’s Madison Hayes then missed a three at the buzzer to tie the game.

The loss brought the Lady Canes season to a close.