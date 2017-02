February 24, 2017, 7:00 AM | In rare public remarks, President Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, trumpeted the president’s agenda at CPAC. Also, police in Malaysia say the half-brother of North Korea’s dictator was killed by VX, an extremely dangerous nerve agent developed for chemical warfare. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.