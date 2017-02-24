How to watch the 2017 Oscars

The Academy Awards will bring 2017’s awards season to an end Sunday evening, so don’t miss out.

On television, the Oscars broadcast begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with red carpet coverage starting at 7 p.m.

Oscars 2017: The nominees “La La Land” led this year’s pack of Oscar nominees with a record-tying 14 nods

For online and mobile viewing, ABC is providing a livestream via its website and mobile app, but you’ll need a cable subscription login to access the streams.

Savvy viewers can also tune into the broadcast via a digital antenna.

CBSN will provide pre-Oscars coverage 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

View the full list of 2017 Oscar nominees here.