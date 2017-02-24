La-Z-Boy in Dayton creates 115 new jobs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – There are new jobs coming to Rhea county. La-z-Boy, the county’s largest employer, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon and the company is investing some 26 million dollars over three years to create 115 new jobs in Dayton.

La-Z-Boy has been a part of the Rhea County community for more than 40 years and Governor Bill Haslem says it’s helping the state of Tennessee become Number one in the south in creating high quality jobs.

The Dayton plant has 1,492 employees.