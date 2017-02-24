Mocs Prepare For Senior Day in Home Finale Against Mercer

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattanooga Mocs play their final home game of the year Saturday as they welcome Mercer to McKenzie Arena.

A total of five seniors will be honored before the game, including point guard Greg Pryor.

Mocs coach Matt McCall says Pryor will be a game time decision on whether he plays.

Pryou suffered a concussion in practice earlier this week and missed the Samford game on Wednesday.

These seniors have enjoyed a lot of success with a SoCon title, and 40 conference victories over the last three years.

Coach McCall says it will be emotional on Saturday.

McCall:”This group especially for welcoming me in. For welcoming my family in. It’s going to be emotional, there’s no question about it. But once we’re done honoring them, we’ve got to go do our job. We’ve got to play the game and focus on it possession by possession against a very, very good team.”

The Mocs and Lady Mocs have a double-header Saturday at McKenzie Arena.

The women tip at 2pm against Wofford, while the men face Mercer at 5pm.