Obama spotted at NYC Starbucks, greeted by cheering crowd

NEW YORK — New Yorkers are supposed to be cool when a celebrity in their midst, but Manhattan had no chill Friday when former President Obama was spotted at a downtown Starbucks.

Mr. Obama, whose most recent headlines have been about kitesurfing with Richard Branson, was spotted leaving a Starbucks at 160 5th Ave. Friday around noon.

Allan Smith of Business Insider captured video of Mr. Obama walking from Starbucks to an SUV. Twitter users, meanwhile, captured some of the mania outside.

President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017

Barack Obama in the Flatiron district today! I’m still shaking!!! @sharron_devine1 pic.twitter.com/8D6hxbS7ea — Bridget (@BriCarbonara) February 25, 2017

Obama just walked out of my Starbucks in Flatiron — Ethan Hammerman (@Ethanhamm) February 24, 2017

Obama’s in Flatiron and all I saw was some phones pic.twitter.com/RPQtt10nmg — Kate H. Taylor (@Kate_H_Taylor) February 24, 2017

Great seeing former (ugh) President Obama on west 21st street today. #obama #44 #flatiron https://t.co/UUTUbYywwm — Jason Haber (@jasonhaber) February 25, 2017

Mr. Obama has long been popular in New York City, where he trounced Mitt Romney 81 percent to 18 percent in 2012 (Romney tied Mr. Obama in the district where President Trump and Trump Tower is located), according to The New York Times. And despite being Mr. Trump’s hometown – and the current home of First Lady Melania Trump and their 10-year-old son Barron Trump – New York City voted solidly for Hillary Clinton in November.

On Thursday night, Mr. Obama was spotted at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, with his daughter Malia, according to the Instagram page of the restaurant.

The reasons for Mr. Obama’s visit are not yet known.