Officer involved crash lands officer in hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – On Friday, February 24th, late afternoon, Wilcox Boulevard and Dodson Avenue were closed off as crews cleaned up a scene of an officer involved crash and towed away a van involved. The crash happened on Wilcox Boulevard and Dodson Avenue.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. Glass is what’s left over of a three car crash involving a police officer, and a car’s side mirror is on the ground. Witnesses say the police officer was on his way to a call, when this happened.

Charles Toney Chattanooga Witness, “The police was at the side in front of Little Caesars, he stopped. He proceeded with caution the van ran through the red light speeding.”

The police officer was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. People who saw the crash say jaws of life was used to get the officer out. They say the driver of the van wasn’t badly injured.

Police say they are planning on releasing more information about the crash. We will be sure to keep you updated on what we find out.