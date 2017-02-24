Plants to start growing in warm weather

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It is an unusually warm February. It could be a problem for those growing things out in their yard. Flowers are blooming and trees are budding out. Some are calling this “Febru-March”.

Sara McIntyre, Crabtree Farms says, “If the frost comes, absolutely, you’re going to see either fruit drop or you’re going to see bloom drop and you’re going to have many fewer fruits in the south.”

They keep up with what’s already blooming, here at Crabtree Farms. “We all love our strawberries, our blueberries, our blackberries, our peaches our apples..but with these really warm winters, remember that out last frost date is April 15th.” Sara says.

And there’s another drawback to warm weather this early in the year. “Once these blossoms are open, they’re relying on pollinators to come and visit. Unfortunately its also early for pollinators So its also possible that we’re not going to get the fruitset we would normally get because the blooms are open right now.”

SO, now what? Is it all doom and gloom for the blooms this year?

Sara says, “The thing is can only stress is–it is still February, and please, please, please don’t plant your squash and your tomatoes yet. Unless you want to run the risk of having to plant them again.”