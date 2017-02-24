Stalked stars

On June 18, 2014, Sandra Bullock called 911 after encountering 39-year-old Josh Corbett in her bedroom hallway.

At the time of his arrest, Corbett was unarmed but allegedly carrying a handwritten letter where he wrote, “I’ll be around as you know. I love you.” It was signed, “Your husband, Joshua James Corbett.” After police conducted a search of his home, they uncovered an arsenal of weapons and charged him with 19 additional felonies.

This is not Bullock’s first encounter with a stalker. In August 2010, the star filed a restraining order against a mentally ill man who had stalked her off and on for nearly a decade.