Teen indicted on bank robbery, hostage charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An alleged bank robber who took 11 people hostage in a Tuscaloosa credit union last month has been charged.

A federal grand jury indicted 18-year-old Cedrick Lamar Collins on Friday with one count of bank robbery and two counts of hostage taking.

Officials say he was armed with a BB gun during the failed robbery on Jan. 10. The two-hour standoff at the Alabama Credit Union branch ended peacefully after officers entered the building.

If convicted, Collins could be sentenced to life in prison because of the penalties associated with taking a hostage to force a specific government action. He is being held at Tuscaloosa County Jail. Details regarding his lawyer were not immediately available.

The FBI investigated the case with local law enforcement agencies.

