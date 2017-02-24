Tennessee Democratic Party picks a side in DNC chair vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tennessee Democratic party will support former Secretary of labor Tom Perez for DNC chair.

A statement this morning says the decision is unanimous among all five state DNC members. None are from the Chattanooga area.

“I want to make this clear – this decision should not be viewed a ‘wing-vs-wing’ fight and anyone who characterizes it as such is playing into the hands of those who benefit from perpetuating the idea that the Democratic Party is divided,” said Tennessee Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Mancini, “The reality is that this was a hard choice between a number of solid progressive candidates all with track records of positive organizational development and grassroots campaign experience.”

“The vision we have for moving forward is one where we will strengthen our team and our bench from the ground up and listen to voters in every area of this state,” Mancini continued, “Secretary Perez agrees with our vision and has the skills to make that vision a reality.”