Today in Trump: February 24, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

CPAC



President Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference, 10:20 a.m.

Kasich

Mr. Trump meets with Ohio Gov. John Kasich. The National Governors and the Republican governors are in Washington this weekend for their annual meeting. Mike Pence will host the GOP governors for lunch, 12:30 p.m. Later, Pence will travel to Las Vegas to address the Republican Jewish Coalition, 10:30 p.m.

What you missed yesterday

CBS News poll: Immigration is most important problem for Trump and Congress



The CBS News poll released this morning also shows that six in 10 Americans say the economy is in good shape, the highest that figure has been in a decade.

Just over a month after taking office, President Trump’s overall job approval rating is 39 percent — similar to what it was earlier this month. Fifty-one percent of Americans disapprove, and 10 percent don’t have an opinion.

Nearly six in 10 don’t think Trump understands the complicated problems a president faces

There continues to be some concern about Mr. Trump’s ability to handle an international crisis.Sixty-two percent are uneasy about his approach, and only 35 percent say they’re confident about his ability to deal with an international crisis. However, among Republicans, 75 percent are confident, and 22 percent are not.

The opposite is true for Democrats — 92 percent are uneasy with his approach, and only six percent are comfortable. Sixty-four percent of independents are also uneasy about the president’s approach to international crises.

Secretaries of State, Homeland Security head to Mexico

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will spend Wednesday night and Thursday in Mexico City, meeting with government officials including Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

As the first visit of US officials to the neighboring country since President Trump’s inauguration, which has strained U.S.-Mexico relations, it will be a stark reminder of the complexities that shape the relationship between the two countries. Before leaving for the trip, Tillerson met with President Trump at the White House. —Kylie Atwood

Meanwhile, back in Washington, Mr. Trump said in an interview with Reuters that he wants to expand and update the U.S. nuclear arsenal. He said in the interview Thursday that he wants U.S. nuclear capability to be at the “top of the pack,” but that the country has “fallen behind on nuclear weapon capacity.”

DHS secretary says “no use of military forces in immigration”

In Mexico City, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly promised there will not be any mass deportations of illegal immigrants. Kelly also said that there will not be any military force used in immigration enforcement.

“There will be no use of military forces in immigration,” Kelly declared in a statement at the Mexican Foreign Ministry. “There will be no — repeat — no, mass deportations.”

Will President Trump slash the Office of Drug Policy?

Drug policy and advocacy groups, alarmed by a New York Times report that the Office of Management and Budget has placed the White House’s Office of National Drug Control and Policy (ONDCP) on the chopping block, have banded together in the midst of a national opioid crisis to author a letter forcefully opposing the move. —Jacqueline Alemany

And amid talk of plans to cut the office, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former New Hampshire Rep. Frank Guinta are being considered for roles in the war on drugs.

CPAC

Vice President Pence (7:30 p.m.), top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (12:50 p.m.), Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon (1 p.m.) address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

During a panel discussion Thursday afternoon, Bannon said the relationship between Mr. Trump and the media will get worse, not better.

“It’s not going to get better — it’s going to get worse every day,” he predicted in a joint interview with Priebus. He went on to say of the “corporatist, globalist media” that it’s “adamantly opposed to a economic nationalist agenda like Donald Trump has.”

Tillerson in Mexico City

The secretary of State meets with Mexican Foreign Secretary Videgaray (joint statement, 12:10 p.m. ET), Secretary of Government Osorio, and Secretary of Finance Meade. He’ll then have a closed meeting with President Pena Nieto. Striking the right note in this conversation will be key, CBS News’ Margaret Brennan notes. Mexico’s president abruptly cancelled his previously scheduled trip to Washington in the wake of the Trump administration’s executive order to construct a border wall, which Mr. Trump has described as being paid for by Mexico.

Manufacturing CEOs

President Trump hosts a listening session with manufacturing CEOs about removing barriers to job creation. Vice President Pence is expected to meet with the group before the president, 10:30 a.m., at the White House.

Legislative strategy

Mr. Trump hosts a closed legislative affairs strategy session at 2:30 p.m.

Business Council

President Trump dines with the Business Council at 7:50 p.m.