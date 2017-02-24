Trump signs executive order targeting regulations that are deemed unnecessary

President Trump on Friday signed an executive order that calls on all executive agencies to evaluate federal regulations and identify any that are unnecessary, according to the White House pool report.

“Excessive regulations are killing jobs, driving companies out of our country like never before,’’ Mr. Trump said with a dozen or more CEOs standing behind him in the Oval Office.

“Today, this executive order directs each agency to establish a regulatory reform task force. It will ensure that every agency has a team of dedicated people to research all regulations that are unnecessary, burdensome and harmful to the economy, and harmful to the creation of jobs and business.’’

The language of the order is not yet posted on the White House’s website.

“Every regulation should have to pass a simple test: Does it make life better or safer for American workers or consumers. If the answer is “no,’ we will be getting rid of it and getting rid of it quickly.’’

Mr. Trump added that his administration is working on rolling back the regulatory burden on business owners, factory workers and coal miners.

The executive order comes after the president’s speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday morning in which he discussed how he’s executing on his campaign promises, including getting rid of regulations that he said are crushing the economy and jobs.

“We are going to put the regulations industry out of business,” he said.