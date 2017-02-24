Vols Jordan Bowden Expected to Miss South Carolina Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee coach Rick Barnes says guard Jordan Bowden has “a little bout of pneumonia” and likely will miss a second straight game Saturday at South Carolina.

Barnes said Friday that Tennessee is “not counting on him playing at all” against South Carolina.

Bowden’s illness prevented him from playing Wednesday in a 67-56 loss to Vanderbilt as Tennessee recorded its lowest point total and field-goal percentage of the season. He played only one minute in a 90-70 victory over Missouri on Saturday and hasn’t appeared in a game since.

The 6-foot-3 freshman has made 26 starts for Tennessee this season. He is averaging 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 22.6 minutes.

Tennessee (15-13, 7-8) has lost three of its last four games. South Carolina (20-8, 10-5) has dropped three straight.

