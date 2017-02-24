Weather Update: Friday, February 24, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Spring Like Temperatures Through Tomorrow, Then A Cooler Weekend!



Temperatures will be about 20° above average through Friday! In fact, we may hit a record high. Record for today is 77° set back in 1890. We should best that by a degree or two – a few areas may hit 80°.

Partly cloudy skies and breezy this afternoon.

A cold front moves in late Friday night with a few showers and storms quickly passing through overnight.

Skies will clear out early on Saturday morning, and there will be plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be back closer to seasonal average – highs in the mid 50’s.

Clear skies heading into Sunday morning with temperatures down around 30°.

Sunshine through the day on Sunday with highs in the upper 50’s.

Temperatures climbing heading into next week with showers for the first half of the week. Rain most likely on Wednesday and highs back in the upper 60’s.