4 killed in single-vehicle crash in Tennessee

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee authorities say four people were killed when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree early Saturday.

Media reports say the single-vehicle crash occurred at Sneedville, Tennessee, just after midnight. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the driver and one passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Two others had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver, who was killed, was identified as 20-year-old Tyler Bell of Sneedville.

Three passengers were killed. They were identified as 22-year-old Megan Mullins of Sneedville, 18-year-old Billie Krysta Johnson of Blackwater, Virginia, and 22-year-old Eric Mosley of Bean Station, Tennessee.

The highway patrol report says no one was wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.

