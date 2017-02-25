Car runs into New Orleans crowd, police say

Last Updated Feb 25, 2017 9:09 PM EST

NEW ORLEANS — Police say 12 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.  

Police say that number could increase as the investigation continues, CBS affiliate WWL-TV reports. New Orleans police are investigating. 

At least one arrest has been made, according to WWL-TV.

Witnesses told WWL-TV that a truck was traveling down the open lanes of Carrollton Avenue headed toward city park when it veered left and traveled toward the neutral ground of Orleans Avenue.   

0 Comments for this article
