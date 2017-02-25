Car runs into New Orleans crowd, police say

NEW ORLEANS (CBS) – New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison says police do not suspect terrorism.

Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition.

Seven others declined to be hospitalized. The crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.

