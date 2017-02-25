Conservative North Carolina laws spur NAACP call for boycott

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – An economic boycott by the NAACP is the latest fallout over North Carolina’s so-called bathroom bill and other conservative policies.

The civil rights organization urged religious conferences, athletic events and musicians Friday to take their business elsewhere. During a news conference, they cited a state law that limits protections for LGBT people as well as ongoing legal fights over voting rights. The group stopped short of telling its members to cease all travel and spending in North Carolina – a component of previous boycotts — but said it might add other economic measures later.

The NAACP’s national president Cornell Brooks also warned that the group would consider similar actions in any other state that seeks to limit voting access or pass discriminatory laws, calling the use of boycotting “a serious matter.”

