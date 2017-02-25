CSAS Beats Sale Creek in Region Tournament Quarterfinals

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The CSAS boys basketball team beat Sale Creek 62-51 on their home floor Saturday night in the region tournament quarterfinals.
The Patriots led just 28-24 at halftime.
They extended the lead to seven to start the fourth quarter, where they managed to pull away to seal the victory.
Cahlib Edwards led the Patriots with a game high 21 points.
CSAS will now play in the region tournament semifinals next week at Marion Co high school.

