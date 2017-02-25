Grace Kelly

Born on November 12, 1929 in Philadelphia, Grace Patricia Kelly was from an accomplished family: her father a three-time Olympic gold medalist for sculling, her uncle a vaudeville star, and another uncle a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright. She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, and made her Broadway debut a few days shy of her 20th birthday.

In addition to stage work, Grace also appeared frequently in early television, including on “CBS Television Workshop,” “Goodyear Playhouse,” and “Kraft Theatre.” Her first film role was in the 1951 drama “Fourteen Hours.”