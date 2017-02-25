Grace Kelly

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Born on November 12, 1929 in Philadelphia, Grace Patricia Kelly was from an accomplished family: her father a three-time Olympic gold medalist for sculling, her uncle a vaudeville star, and another uncle a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright. She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, and made her Broadway debut a few days shy of her 20th birthday.

In addition to stage work, Grace also appeared frequently in early television, including on “CBS Television Workshop,” “Goodyear Playhouse,” and “Kraft Theatre.” Her first film role was in the 1951 drama “Fourteen Hours.” 

Share:

Related Videos

21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Prepare For Senior Day in Home Finale Against Mercer
Read More»
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CSAS Girls Beat Lookout Valley in Region Tournament
Read More»
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
East Hamilton Girls Lose Heartbreaker to White County in Region Tournament
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now