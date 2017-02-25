House Fire on Cotter Road

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) battled a fire in Hixson today, preventing a home from burning to the ground.

Fire crews reported heavy smoke pouring out the front door upon arriving at 1856 Cotter Road. Assistance was requested from the Red Bank Fire Department.

After finding heavy fire in the kitchen area, firefighters extinguished the blaze and stopped the spread to the attic and other areas of the home.

Officials reported the fire was caused by unattended cooking in the kitchen, with damages estimated at $50,000.

No injuries were reported, although two dogs expired from smoke inhalation. The resident will be staying with family.

Photo Credit: Dallas Bay VFD / Amy Maxwell, PIO