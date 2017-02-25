How retailers are tracking you and undermining your privacy

| Department stores, supermarkets and other brick-and-mortar merchants are using technology to track our buying behaviors. But are they basically spying on us and using the information to their advantage? Joseph Turow, professor at University of Pennsylvania and author of “The Aisles Have Eyes: How Retailers Track Your Shopping, Strip Your Privacy, and Define Your Power,” joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the practice.

