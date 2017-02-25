How U.S. special forces plan to liberate Raqqa from ISIS

February 25, 2017, 7:15 AM | In Syria at least 32 people were reported killed at government security offices in the western city of Homs. Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attacks, some of which were carried out by suicide bombers. As ISIS is losing ground in the Iraqi city of Mosul, attention is turning to their strongholds in Syria. David Martin, who’s traveling with the top U.S. commander in the region, reports from the an American special operations base in Syria.