Magician found dead inside L.A.'s Magic Castle

A magician at Los Angeles’ famed Magic Castle was found dead on the magic club’s premises Friday, officials said.

The private club said in a statement posted to its Facebook page early Saturday that the Los Angeles Police Department determined that the death was a suicide.

The club didn’t identify the magician but said he was a “beloved illusionist” who was performing at the Magic Castle this week.

“The magic community mourns the loss of one of our most beloved and talented performers,” the statement said.

The club said additional information couldn’t be released because the magician’s family hadn’t been notified.

CBS Los Angeles reported Friday night that LAPD homicide detectives were conducting a death investigation at the club and that it had closed for the night.

The fire department was initially called to the scene for a medical call, the station reported.

The club said it would reopen Saturday morning.

“In respect for the art, the show must go on,” the club said.