McCallie Beats Pope John Paul II to Reach State Final Four

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The McCallie basketball team is headed back to the state Final Four for the second straight season.

The Blue Tornado beat Pope John Paul II 67-48 in the quarterfinals on Saturday at McCallie.

The Blue Tornado raced out to a 12-point lead at halftime.

They couldn’t put the Knights away in the third as the McCallie lead was eleven going to the fourth.

Mac Hunt came up big in the final period for the Blue Tornado with a couple of three-pointers and a tough driving lay-up.

He finished with 10-points.

Junior Clay led McCallie with 15.

The Blue Tornado will play again in the state Final Four on Thursday afternoon in Nashville at Lipscomb University.

McCallie will take on MBA.