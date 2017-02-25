New Avondale YFD Center Community Follow-Up Meeting

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Community members and stakeholders are invited to hear back from the City of Chattanooga on how their concepts, designs, and brainstorming will be used in the new facility.

Today’s follow-up meeting will be from noon to 2pm at the Avondale Youth and Family Development Center (YFD), located at 1305 Dodson Avenue.

City Council members, neighborhood associations, volunteers, and community partners will be in attendance. Also joining will be the Mayor’s office, architects, city engineers, among others to facilitate the presentation.

Construction is slated to start mid-year, with the new center more than double the square footage. It was in early 2016 when Mayor Andy Berke and the Chattanooga City Council passed a progressive budget that included funding for 6 million dollars.

The current Avondale center was built in 1949 and is a part of one of the older communities in the city.

