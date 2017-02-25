Pre-existing conditions complicate health care replacement

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

CHICAGO (AP) – As Republicans try to unite around a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, one of the most popular parts of the law will be among the most difficult to replace: the guarantee of health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Under the health care law, insurance companies are required to cover people with serious medical problems. President Donald Trump has said he wants to “keep pre-existing conditions” but has not said how he would do it.

Some Republicans favor state-based solutions, including high-risk pools, where people without other options can turn for coverage. More than 30 states ran high-risk pools in 2011 before the law took full effect, but they had net losses of more than $1.2 billion.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Will Your Healthcare Change with the new Presidential Administration in 2017?
Read More»
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Details announced for ceremony honoring Pat Summitt
Read More»
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Official: Plane Crashes in Rhea County
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now