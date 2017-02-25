Shooting victim arrives at local hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Late Friday night, Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital after a shooting victim arrived.

Police say the gunshot wound is non-life-threatening.

According to police, the victim could not give a location of the shoot and said he was shot in the 1800 North Chamberlain Avenue area.

Police identified the victim as 39 year old Ruben Williams, Sr.

Officials say he arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The Violent Crimes Bureau is following actionable leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

