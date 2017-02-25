Still cleaning up from the November tornado in Sequatchie Co.

Tornado cleanup still continues for some residents of Sequatchie County.

Over 100 volunteers brought food, chainsaws and heavy machinery to help clear large tree debris.

The tornado blew through the town at 130 miles-per-hour last November and destroyed over a dozen homes.

Crews worked on the Ivan Condra farm today to help prepare for spring harvest.

There was so much damage to the area, over 100 cows could not reach its water source.

Volunteer Coordinator Melissa Mackey says its critical to help out your neighbors.

“Because not one person can do this by themselves. Many hands make light work and this is one of many ways to show that you support your community is to come out and help.”

It is their sixth coordinated cleanup.

Mackey estimates damages are about $4-million dollars, which didn’t qualify the county for FEMA assistance.

Monetary Donations can be made at:

Dunlap united Methodist church

1958 Main Street Dunlap

Looking for more volunteers, e.g. A tree removal company

Call Melissa Mackey at Cell: 423.447.8275