February 25, 2017, 8:38 AM | Chef Jason Vincent’s food career began at the local pizza joint as a 15-year-old in Cleveland. He’d go on to a more serious food education at the Culinary Institute of America and at top restaurants in Spain and New Orleans. At the height of his game, however, he stepped away to become a stay-at-home dad. But last summer he returned with a bang, opening Giant in Chicago.