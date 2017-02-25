Today in Trump: February 25, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

White House

The president will be at the White House. No public events are scheduled.

CPAC wraps

CPAC wraps up its conference. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks (1:50 p.m.), and a straw poll will be taken (3:05 p.m.)

What you missed yesterday

WH spokesman Sean Spicer defends Priebus’ contacts with FBI

In an afternoon briefing Friday, Sean Spicer defended the White House over a CNN report that Reince Priebus had inappropriately pressured the FBI to dispute a New York Times story that alleged multiple contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russian intelligence officials during the presidential campaign.

At issue were communications between FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus about the accuracy of the story published by the Times.

On Thursday, CNN suggested that Priebus’ contact with the FBI may have been inappropriate, given that there is a pending investigation into the alleged Russian contacts.

Trump appeals to conservatives at CPAC, vows to keep campaign promises

President Trump returned to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday after skipping the event last year in order to campaign in Kansas during the presidential primary season.

For the first half of the speech, Mr. Trump bashed what he called “the dishonest press” and said that “fake news” is “the enemy of the people.”

“They have no sources, they just make it up,” Mr. Trump said, adding that he’s “not against” the media or the press and that he doesn’t mind bad stories about him.

He then went on to discuss his election victory last November and outlined all of the policy promises he intends to keep as president. He discussed his plan to dismantle Obamacare, lower taxes for the middle class, rebuild the military, build a border wall and deport “bad dudes” from the U.S.

“By stopping the flow of illegal immigration, we will save countless tax dollars,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re not coming back in, folks.”

Trump signs executive order targeting regulations that are deemed unnecessary

President Trump on Friday signed an executive order that calls on all executive agencies to evaluate federal regulations and identify any that are unnecessary, according to the White House pool report.

“Excessive regulations are killing jobs, driving companies out of our country like never before,’’ Mr. Trump said with a dozen or more CEOs standing behind him in the Oval Office.

“Today, this executive order directs each agency to establish a regulatory reform task force. It will ensure that every agency has a team of dedicated people to research all regulations that are unnecessary, burdensome and harmful to the economy, and harmful to the creation of jobs and business.’’

Trump slams FBI for failing to track down leakers



President Trump on Friday blasted the FBI for failing to track down people who are leaking information to journalists about the new administration.

Mr. Trump went on say that classified information is being relayed to the press, which he said could have a “devastating effect” on the U.S. He demanded that the leakers be found immediately. — Rebecca Shabad

Poll: Hispanics divided over what Trump presidency means about their place in U.S.

Hispanic people in the U.S. are divided about what Donald Trump’s presidency means for them, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center.

The poll found that 54 percent of Hispanics said that they’re confident about their place in America after Mr. Trump’s election and 41 percent said they have serious concerns.

Among undocumented immigrants, 55 percent said that they have serious concerns about their place in the U.S. The same was said by 38 percent of U.S.-born Hispanic and 34 percent of Hispanic immigrants to the U.S. Forty-nine percent of Hispanic lawful permanent residents said they have serious concerns, too.

The Takeout: What to expect from Trump’s first joint address to Congress

Next week’s must-watch political television is the president’s joint address to Congress Tuesday. How will the president command the podium in the august House chamber? What will it feel like in the room?

Though Mr. Trump claims his White House has run like a “fine-tuned machine,” there have been a few stalls and false starts. For instance, a key executive order, the travel ban, has been stayed by the courts, forcing him to write a new one. Mr. Trump and his top aides are at war with the media — he declared several TV networks the “enemy of the people last week.”

A new CBS News poll this week shows the president’s approval ratings are low — 39 percent — similar to other recent polls over the last couple of weeks.

Just over a month after his inauguration, it seems likely that Mr. Trump could use this speech to turn his attention from the solo executive actions and cabinet appointments toward the agenda that will require working with Congress.

How will all of this be manifest in the president’s Tuesday address? Correspondent Margaret Brennan, who covers the White House and foreign affairs for CBS News, joined Major Garrett for this week’s episode of “The Takeout” podcast.

CPAC



President Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference, 10:20 a.m.

Caitlyn Jenner tells Trump his reversal on transgender rights is “a disaster”

Caitlyn Jenner is taking President Trump to task for his administration’s reversal of a directive on transgender access to public school bathrooms.

Jenner addresses Mr. Trump in a video posted Thursday night on Twitter. She says, “From one Republican to another, this is a disaster.”

The Trump White House has ended a directive issued during Obama’s presidency that told public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender.

Kasich

Mr. Trump meets with Ohio Gov. John Kasich. The National Governors and the Republican governors are in Washington this weekend for their annual meeting. Mike Pence will host the GOP governors for lunch, 12:30 p.m. Later, Pence will travel to Las Vegas to address the Republican Jewish Coalition, 10:30 p.m.