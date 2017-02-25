Town Hall Hosted by Constituents

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – In the same spirit as other congressional town hall meetings held in other states across the country, Chattanooga voters took advantage of their representative’s recess yesterday and hosted their own, organized by the Recess Coalition of Chattanooga.

Although Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was in town to promote expanding the STEM program, no members were in attendance. Sen. Corker is currently in Iraq and Sen. Alexander stated he’s occupied with the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Arguing town hall gatherings serve a vital function that all Congressional members should participate, the Recess Coalition organized the public meeting on Friday, inviting Sen. Alexander and Corker, and Rep. Fleischmann and DesJarlais to join.

“This election season has created more stress and concern about policy and proper representation in government than ever before,” states the coalition press release. “This is one of the first times Chattanooga residents have wanted a Town Hall. Just because we did not want one before does not mean we will never want one.”

The Recess Coalition of Chattanooga hopes to draw attention to questions (see below) they say the senators and congressmen are not addressing in not holding a town hall on their own volition.

Photo Credit: Recess Coalition Chattanooga, TN Facebook Page

