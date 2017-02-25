Tri-Community VFD awards its finest

The 38th annual awards banquet was held at the Chattanooga Trade and Convention Center downtown.

It’s a time to thank members for their service, contributions and achievements.

When the volunteer department first started there were just a few of them and now, there are over 100 serving.

One of them is Fire Chief Duane Pitts.

He has served for over 50 years and is being honored tonight.

He was just a young college student in the 60’s when he joined.

He says 50 years feels just like the first.

“At first it was just fun. Then, it became something that as an avocation, then eventually as a career.”

Chief Pitts is being credited for saving the fire department from near bankruptcy back in 1975.

Pitts says he has no plans to slow down.