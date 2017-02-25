Weather Update: Sunday, February 26, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Dry for the weekend but wet weather ahead.

Temperatures dropping to around 30° early Sunday morning.

Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wet weather returns for the start of the work week. Clouds early Monday, then showers throughout the day.

More scattered showers expected Tuesday, but temperatures will climb to near 70°.

Showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday, then drier to end the week.