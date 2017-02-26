2017 Oscars highlights

  • Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Academy Awards.

    Click through to see more of the biggest moments at the 2017 Oscars. 

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Justin Timberlake opens the show. 

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Justin Timberlake opens the Oscars. 

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Academy Awards.

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Alicia Vikander presents the Academy Award for best actor. 

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Mahershala Ali wins best supporting actor.

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Mahershala Ali

  • Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best supporting actor. 

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer (R), Janelle Monae (L) and Katherine Johnson (in wheelchair) present for best documentary feature. 

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow accept the award for best feature documentary for “O.J: Made in America.”

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman present best makeup and hairstyling.

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Dwayne Johnson introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho to the stage to perform. 

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Singer Auli’i Cravalho performs with Lin-Manuel Miranda. 

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at the Oscars.

    Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

