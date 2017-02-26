2017 Oscars highlights

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 89th Academy Awards.
Click through to see more of the biggest moments at the 2017 Oscars.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Justin Timberlake opens the show.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Justin Timberlake opens the Oscars.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Academy Awards.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Alicia Vikander presents the Academy Award for best actor.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Mahershala Ali wins best supporting actor.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best supporting actor.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer (R), Janelle Monae (L) and Katherine Johnson (in wheelchair) present for best documentary feature.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow accept the award for best feature documentary for “O.J: Made in America.”
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman present best makeup and hairstyling.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Dwayne Johnson introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho to the stage to perform.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Singer Auli’i Cravalho performs with Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at the Oscars.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters