2017 Oscars red carpet gallery

Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Luke Bracey attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lucas Hedges attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
TV personality Ryan Seacrest attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Viggo Mortensen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Felicity Jones attends the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 26, 2017.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Jackie Chan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emma Roberts attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sunny Pawar attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Director Barry Jenkins attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Trudie Styler (L) and musician Sting attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Riz Ahmed attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Director Judd Apatow (L) and actor Leslie Mann attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and singer John Legend attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
(L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes, Alex R. Hibbert and Ashton Sanders attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actor Dev Patel attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Luciana Barroso (L) and actor Matt Damon attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dev Patel (L) and Anita Patel attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cast members from Australia’s Best Foreign Language Film nominee “Tanna” arrive.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda pose on the red carpet.
Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Octavia Spencer attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
David Oyelowo attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michael J. Fox (L) and Tracy Pollan attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
(L-R) Actors Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, Saniyya Sidney, Stephen Henderson and Mykelti Williamson attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actor/singer Justin Timberlake (L) and actor Jessica Biel attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Matt Damon attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Alicia Vikander attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Halle Berry attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Olivia Hamilton (L) and director Damien Chazelle attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michelle Williams (L) and Busy Philipps attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlize Theron attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michelle Williams attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Susan Geston (L) and actor Jeff Bridges attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Javier Bardem attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Seth Rogen (L) and Lauren Miller attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brie Larson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Viola Davis attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actor/producer Matt Damon attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Terrence Howard attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Naomie Harris attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images