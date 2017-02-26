Another Jewish cemetery vandalized in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Police say scores of headstones have been vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in northeast Philadelphia.

A police spokeswoman said preliminary estimates are that 75 to 100 graves were damaged at Mount Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of the city.

Police said a vandalism report came in just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

As CBS Philly reports, the incident comes less than two weeks after another Jewish cemetery, in the city’s Bridesburg neighborhood, was vandalized in a similar manner.

Police have not yet drawn any connection between the two incidents.

The damage also comes less than a week after a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis reported more than 150 headstones vandalized, many of them tipped over.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia lists Mount Carmel as a Jewish cemetery in northeast Philadelphia.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon called the damage reported in Philadelphia “shocking and a source of worry.”