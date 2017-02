East Ridge, Tenn (WDEF) — A 2 year old is suffering from minor injuries after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon at the East Ridge Flea Market.

It happened around 1 pm police say the boy may have gotten away from his parents while in the parking lot.

The parents rushed their son to the Hospital.

East Ridge Assistant Chief Stan Allen says Officers are in contact with the driver, and no charges have been filed at this time.