Christian Siriano's red carpet looks

Christina Hendricks poses in the press room at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.

“She was one of my first major, major red carpet moments, nominated for ‘Mad Men’ [which] could not have been a bigger show,” Siriano said. “She was also a different body type than people were used to on the red carpet. And we got a lot of hate on that dress. Tons of hate. People hated it. People loved it, but people were very judgmental.

And what was wrong with it? “I don’t know. [One quote was], ‘Don’t put a big girl in a big dress.’ Which means whatever that means. But a powerful dress, something that, you know, was maybe not simple and demure. Maybe it was loud. And it had ruffles. And it was peach. And it was all these things that went against the norm of what that woman should wear. That was insane to me. I was like, ‘Are you crazy?’ So we just kept doing it. It was fabulous. The gowns got more exuberant as the years went on.”